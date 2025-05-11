Celebrating 30 years of indoor bowling in Horsham
The club officially opened at Broadbridge Heath in October 1995. Were you one of those people that joined between 1994 and 1996?
If so, they would love to hear from you and invite you to a Celebration Tea Party on Friday, October 3, where you will have the opportunity to meet fellow members from that time and reminisce about those early days. Many will have some great stories to tell.
If you are still in contact with others who joined at that time who may have since moved away, please let them know as the club would also like to hear from them and hopefully see them on October 3.
You may have been a full member who took up the sport of indoor bowling, or perhaps you joined as a social member, or you used to come and watch a family member - all of you contributed to the success of the club and helped make it what is has since become so, you are all invited!
More details of the celebratory three days will follow soon, but in the meantime, if you have any memories or nuggets of information to share, or photos from those days - all would be so welcome and organisers would display them in the club.
Please email at [email protected] or call 01403 268346 (phones are manned most mornings, if you could call between 9:30am and midday – alternatively leave a message, including your name and contact details and they will get back to you).