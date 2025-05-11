Celebrating 30 years of indoor bowling in Horsham

Horsham District Indoor Bowling Club was unable to celebrate its 25th anniversary due to the Covid pandemic - so with the 30th anniversary fast approaching, they plan to celebrate it in style and would like to contact original members who were so instrumental in setting up the successful club it is today.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club officially opened at Broadbridge Heath in October 1995. Were you one of those people that joined between 1994 and 1996?

If so, they would love to hear from you and invite you to a Celebration Tea Party on Friday, October 3, where you will have the opportunity to meet fellow members from that time and reminisce about those early days. Many will have some great stories to tell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are still in contact with others who joined at that time who may have since moved away, please let them know as the club would also like to hear from them and hopefully see them on October 3.

A logo has been designed to reflect the 30th Anniversary

You may have been a full member who took up the sport of indoor bowling, or perhaps you joined as a social member, or you used to come and watch a family member - all of you contributed to the success of the club and helped make it what is has since become so, you are all invited!

More details of the celebratory three days will follow soon, but in the meantime, if you have any memories or nuggets of information to share, or photos from those days - all would be so welcome and organisers would display them in the club.

Please email at [email protected] or call 01403 268346 (phones are manned most mornings, if you could call between 9:30am and midday – alternatively leave a message, including your name and contact details and they will get back to you).