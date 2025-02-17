Champions beaten in Eastbourne Table Tennis League shock

It was another eventful week with interesting results in the Eastbourne Table Tennis League.

There was a shock in store for the Division 1 champions – Laughton (Adams 2, Barber and J Burnham) suffered an 8-2 defeat by Eastbourne Boro A (Kellaway 3, Boreham 2 and Rainton 2).

This allowed Ministries A (Barry 3, Heselden 2 and Lowe 2) the opportunity to stretch their lead by having won 8-2 against Bishopstone A (Suggate 1, Anderson 1 and Primett).

Meanwhile St. Michaels A (Bennett 3, Lance 3 and Rowell 2) had a comfortable 9-1 win against Boro B (King 1, Ellis and Krstic).

Martin Kellaway of Eastbourne Borough

In Division 2, Polegate B (J. Wright 2, A Chumbley 2 and Groze 2) maintained their lead with a 7-3 win at Boro F (Gregory 3, Burton and Backler). Second placed Boro D (Busbridge 3, Winter 2 and Bignell 2) are keeping up the pressure having won 8-2 against Polegate C (Thompson 1, Perrin and Bowers).

Bishopstone B (Bailey 2, Cheshire 2 and Littley 2) had a tight match before running out 7-3 winners against Ministries B (Deeprose 3, A Edwards and Knights).

With Division 3 leaders Willingdon Stoolball out of action due to the death of Alan Collin this allowed St Michaels B (Sanders 2, Hartnell 2 and Faulkner 2) to go top.

They won 6-4 at Hailsham (Widd 2, Shilling 1and Cowderoy). Ministries C (Daunt 3, Parris 3 and Bates 3) won 10-0 against their club mates Ministries D (Cassiano, Tartora and Paice).