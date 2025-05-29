James Bird, a distinguished figure at Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club, has been selected to represent the Sussex Over-40s padel team, marking a significant milestone in his sporting career.

This selection underscores his consistent performances and dedication to the sport.

Bird’s prowess was evident during the national iPadel finals held in April, where he was part of the Chichester team that were runners-up in the championship. The squad, managed by Toby Palmer, showcased exceptional teamwork and skill, with Bird contributing significantly to their success.

Further highlighting his competitive edge, Bird, alongside partner Harry Dragon Boyd, reached the finals of the club’s men’s padel championship.

James Bird, a famous face at the Chichester club

Despite a valiant effort, they were narrowly defeated by the duo of Lewis Strudwick and Mat Worden in a match that captivated the club’s community.

Bird’s selection to the Sussex Over-40s team not only reflects his individual talent but also brings recognition to Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club’s commitment to nurturing excellence in padel.