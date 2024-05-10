Chichester Cormorants swimmers out to make splash at regional championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In an impressive display of skill and determination, six talented swimmers from Chichester Cormorants have earned their spots at the prestigious South East Regional Championships at High Wycombe.

These young athletes – Charlie stevenson, Olivia McManus, Ella Seacombe, James Potts, Libby Johnson and Florence Ingram – have proven themselves among the best in the region, showcasing their commitment to excellence and passion for the sport of swimming.

The Regional Championships will serve as a platform for these swimmers to showcase their talent and compete at a high level, with their eyes set on victory, they are determined to make a splash and leave a lasting impression on the competition

