Chichester Cormorants swimmers out to make splash at regional championships
These young athletes – Charlie stevenson, Olivia McManus, Ella Seacombe, James Potts, Libby Johnson and Florence Ingram – have proven themselves among the best in the region, showcasing their commitment to excellence and passion for the sport of swimming.
The Regional Championships will serve as a platform for these swimmers to showcase their talent and compete at a high level, with their eyes set on victory, they are determined to make a splash and leave a lasting impression on the competition
The coaches and swimmers would like to this opportunity to wish them the best of luck and know that they will make us proud