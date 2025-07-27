Chichester men’s team get off to a flying iPadel start
Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club’s men’s first padel team began their iPadel Summer League campaign with a commanding 4-0 victory over Oxshot seconds.
The squad – featuring captain Mat Worden alongside Lewis Strudwick, James Bird and Joe Glover – showcased exceptional teamwork and tactical finesse from the outset .
The dominant result underscored the team’s strong preparation and collective resolve, with each pair delivering comprehensive wins on the court.
As the club embarks on another Ipadel league journey, this decisive opening suggests the squad is well-positioned to challenge for top honours.