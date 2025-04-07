Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Chichester men’s padel first team put on a valiant display in the national finals at the weekend – but ultimately fell to Middlesbrough in a thrilling, closely contested encounter.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the first serve, both teams showcased the intensity and skill that had brought them to the final stage. The Chichester side fought hard, with standout performances across the board, pushing Middlesbrough to the limit in each set.

Several matches went the distance, with momentum swinging back and forth. Despite flashes of brilliance and moments where Chichester looked poised to take control, it was Middlesbrough who held their nerve in the key points, securing a narrow overall win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Mat Worden praised the team’s effort: “We left everything on the court today. It’s a tough loss, but I’m proud of how we played and how far we’ve come.”

Chichester’s first team can walk away with their heads held high after an unbeaten season in the South East League A – they are making a lasting impression on the UK padel scene.