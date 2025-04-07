Chichester padel team fall just short in national final against Middlesbrough
From the first serve, both teams showcased the intensity and skill that had brought them to the final stage. The Chichester side fought hard, with standout performances across the board, pushing Middlesbrough to the limit in each set.
Several matches went the distance, with momentum swinging back and forth. Despite flashes of brilliance and moments where Chichester looked poised to take control, it was Middlesbrough who held their nerve in the key points, securing a narrow overall win.
Captain Mat Worden praised the team’s effort: “We left everything on the court today. It’s a tough loss, but I’m proud of how we played and how far we’ve come.”
Chichester’s first team can walk away with their heads held high after an unbeaten season in the South East League A – they are making a lasting impression on the UK padel scene.