Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club member Chris Ornstein won the Over 75s category of the Men's Singles at the GB National Clay Court tournament in Bournemouth last week.

This event is held at West Hants TC in Bournemouth each year during the May half term week. Chris has played in this event every year since 2002 (except when not held during Covid).

Masters’ events start at “Over 30s” & rise in five-year age groups to “Over 90s” in both Men’s & Women’s categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris first reached the final of the Men’s singles in 2002 when he was in the Over 55s category and has won at least one Singles or Doubles event since he entered the Over 60s in 2006.

Chris receiving his award.

Generally, when the Masters World Championships are held in September or October, this event is used as a guide to select players for the teams to represent GB and Chris has been part of those teams continuously since 2014.

This year he won the Over 75 Singles event – 6-2 6-3 against Neil McPherson from Staffordshire, who had won two prior GB tournaments in which Chris had not entered, and so Chris is once again the National Clay Court Champion.

He was also a Finalist in the Over 75 Mens Doubles, partnering his friend Henry Marshall from Gloucestershire, but losing 3-6 4-6.