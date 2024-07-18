Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club to host exhibition padel match

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UK number 1 to take part in local Padel exhibition match

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club is thrilled to announce an exciting padel tennis exhibition match taking place on Friday, 23rd August, starting at 6pm. This highly anticipated event will showcase some of the finest talent in the sport, promising an unforgettable evening for all attendees.

The exhibition will feature top-tier players, including:

* Chris Salisbury, the current UK #1* Ethan Bardo, currently ranked #16 in Britain* Toby Bawden, LTA tutor* Mat Worden, County #1

Exhibition match players

Tickets are priced at just £10, offering exceptional value for a night of high-caliber sports entertainment. Each ticket holder will also be entered into an exclusive prize draw for a chance to win an amazing experience package. The prize includes a hit with the professional players, a padel racket, and a 45-minute private lesson with Toby Bawden, making this event an absolute must for padel enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Given the star-studded lineup and the unique opportunity to interact with top players, tickets are expected to sell out quickly. To avoid disappointment, interested parties are encouraged to contact Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club to purchase tickets as soon as possible.

Event Details:

* Date: Friday, 23rd August* Time: 6:00 PM* Location: Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club, Chichester, UK* Ticket Price: £10

For more information and to secure your tickets, please contact Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club directly. This event promises to be an extraordinary showcase of padel tennis, celebrating both the skill and passion of the sport.

Don’t miss this chance to witness padel tennis at its best and stand a chance to win an exclusive package that includes playing alongside the pros. Act fast, as this is set to be a popular event!