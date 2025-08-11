Chichester pair Maureen Champa and Louise Knight

Louise Knight and Maureen Champa represented Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club in the Play Your Way to Wimbledon National Final at London’s Aorangi Park, battling among 24 pairs in the women’s draw

The pair’s run ended in the qualifying rounds after a nail-biting third-set match tie-break against the eventual finalists from Cumbria, losing 4-6, 6-3, 5-10.

Undeterred, they returned the next day to claim a commanding 6-1, 6-3 win over opponents from Devon.

Sponsored by Vodafone, Play Your Way to Wimbledon is Britain’s largest mass-participation tennis competition, attracting thousands of players of all abilities across junior, adult and disability categories.

