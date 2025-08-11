Chichester tennis duo compete in national Wimbledon finals
Louise Knight and Maureen Champa represented Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club in the Play Your Way to Wimbledon National Final at London’s Aorangi Park, battling among 24 pairs in the women’s draw
The pair’s run ended in the qualifying rounds after a nail-biting third-set match tie-break against the eventual finalists from Cumbria, losing 4-6, 6-3, 5-10.
Undeterred, they returned the next day to claim a commanding 6-1, 6-3 win over opponents from Devon.
Sponsored by Vodafone, Play Your Way to Wimbledon is Britain’s largest mass-participation tennis competition, attracting thousands of players of all abilities across junior, adult and disability categories.
Please contact the club directly on 01243 785664 or www.crafc.co.uk if you’d like any further membership details