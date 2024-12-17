Christmas tennis tournament for Hampden Park club
Around 20 members participated on a crisp but dry evening, the tournament was the usual format of doubles matches of rotating partnerships but this time an effective continuous tie-break to a time limit of 10 minutes. It kept everyone on their toes, moving and warm as well as testing the administrative skills of 1st Ladies Team Captain Jenny Hughes (thank you for your help Jenny!)
The club laid on enough chocolate and mulled wine to keep Santa’s elves going (and tipsy!) while the participants and watchers brought plenty of lovely food for everyone to enjoy between matches. While the results were being calculated the Secretary of the club run a quick quiz to test the general knowledge of all present to mixed (and hilarious) results.
Winners of the trophies (both trophies named in memory of former members) were Gemma Game, winner of the Mary Finney Cup, runner-up was Lesley Bosley. Winner of the Ian Brooker Trophy was Tom Jackson, runner-up was Theo Trott. Great fun was had by all as usual.
As is traditional of this time of year, the event also raised an impressive amount for St Wilfred’s Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support through the generous discretionary donations of the players and organisers.
The club has sessions and training available for players at all levels, please visit hampdenparktennis.co.uk or make enquiries directly to [email protected] for further information.
Wishing a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all readers, their friends and families from us at Hampden Park Tennis Club!