Cliff wins June Stableford at Lottbridge Golf Club

35 Seniors took part in the Lottbridge June Stableford competition. The weather was very windy, with an occasional shower, but everyone completed their rounds.

Senior Captain, Dennis Sutherland, thanked Jim Woolley, Les Buckle and Richard Ellis for their administration help.

He also thanked the following: Senior Vice-Captain, Bill Scott, for collecting Entry Fees and preparing all the Score Cards; Len Callnon for starting all the hopefuls off on their rounds; The Fairway Staff of Karen and Tony for looking after everyone and, finally, the Greenkeeping staff for their continued efforts in maintaining the course in superb condition.

Happy Birthday to Barry Petch and Malcolm Crowhurst who supplied Sausage and Chips to all of today’s Seniors. Thanks to you both.

Nearest the Pin Winners, from left to right: Richard Ellis; Owen Logue and Cliff O'Brien, receiving their prizes from Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland.

Dennis then presented prizes to the following:

Overall Winner - Cliff O'Brien with 42 Points.

Division 1 Winner - Ian Stringer with 39 Points.

Division 2 Winner on count back - Terry Morgan with 41 Points.

Division 2 Winner, Terry Morgan, receiving his prize from Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland.

Nearest the pin on holes 2/11 - Owen Logue.

Nearest the pin on holes 6/15 - Cliff O'Brien.

Nearest the pin on holes 9/18 - Richard Ellis.

Congratulations and very well played to all of today's prize winners.

Overall Winner, Cliff O'Brien, receiving his prize from Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland.

Dennis thanked the very generous Senior Section for their contribution to the Senior Captain's Charity Balls in the Water, which raised £60 for Prostate Cancer UK. Thank you all so much.

Dennis announced that the Mixed Errington Trophy will take place on Thursday 26th June and the Senior July Medal will take place Tuesday 1st July.

Finally, Dennis thanked all the Seniors who played today, making it another fabulous fun day at the Lottbridge Golf Club.