Collyer's beaten by Cardiff in basketball thriller

Collyer’s men’s basketball team lost their first CBL (College Basketball League) game of the season at the hands of Cardiff’s St David’s Sixth Form College, 79-77.

Played before a packed house at Collyer’s Cowley Sports Hall, Collyer’s bounced back from a first-quarter deficit to take a lead, which then switched from team to team in a thrilling encounter. St David’s won the clash on the buzzer.

Coach Dom Evans, regarded as one of the top up and coming coaches in UK college basketball, was thrilled: “The finish was heart-breaking, but to see the team competing in what is effectively an international tie, was wonderful.

“The intensity was excellent, and in key moments the team made good decisions. This tight game against a quality St David’s side gives us the belief that we can go on and have a strong showing in league play.”

Collyer's men's basketball squad | Picture from Collyer's - credit Tilly Stone

The Collyers team comprised James Ahonaruogho-Brodie, James Byrne, Yoki Dioso, Jia Xian Luo, Amadeus Manuel Kaminski; Tyler Muttick, Ali Noui, Jaden O'Neale, Edward Robinson, Alan Roy Paloothanam; Jude Shaw and Dylan Siage.

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “This enthralling clash was absolute box office! Both Welsh and English sides were outstanding. I’ve been watching Collyer’s basketball for over a decade now, and it’s a huge honour to be here to witness Collyer’s go toe-to-toe with one of the best college men’s basketball teams in Wales.”

Collyer’s Vice Principal (Pastoral) Andrea John enjoyed welcoming players and staff from St David’s. She said: “I’m proud to be Welsh, so obviously had divided loyalties today. However, I was so pleased to see both teams play the game in such a great sporting spirit.”

Evans added: “Colossal thanks to our loyal support who created such a wonderful atmosphere. Their indefatigable passion and enthusiasm was infectious and massively motivational for the group.”

Collyer’s Head of Sports Academy John Burroughs said: “To be competing like this at CBL level is a major development for our basketball, and a boost for Collyer’s sport academies in general.”

The Collyer’s Sport Academy system comprises basketball, football, hockey, netball, and rugby.