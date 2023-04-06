Collyer’s lose their own ‘El Clasico’ basketball derby with Brighton

Collyer’s men’s basketball team lost 92-73 in an exciting encounter with Brighton and Hove Sixth Form College (BHASVIC) this week.

Sporting contests between two of the country’s top sixth form colleges are sometimes referred to as “El Clasico” derbies.

Collyer’s Director of Admissions, and basketball fan, Richard Rothwell explained: “Our “El Clasico” is a cheeky nod to the Barcelona and Real Madrid basketball and football rivalry in Spain. Some refer to matches between Collyer’s and our friends at BHASVIC as ‘El Clasico’, as these historical sixth form colleges have competed across many sports for a number of years.”

Coach Dom Evans, regarded by many as one of the nation’s brightest up and coming coaching talents, said: “It was a tough away fixture, but we acquitted ourselves well. The boys fought hard for the full 40 minutes, never giving up and surprising BHASVIC with their perseverance.

Collyer’s men’s basketball team after the "El Clasico" with coach Dom Evans (far left)

“BHASVIC were outstanding and the sportsmanship and skill on display today was excellent from both teams.”

MVP for the Collyer’s team was Maka Chiware, appearing in his final competitive game for the college.