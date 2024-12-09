Coming of age for Crawley RFC Under-18s
The first half of the season has probably been the toughest the boys have faced in their ten-year journey. That journey naturally finishes at the end of the current campaign, with the older boys moving into senior rugby and the younger boys staying at U18s for another season.
And what a journey it’s been! The camaraderie between the players, parents and coaching staff has been phenomenal and that has shown on the pitch with the boys learning commitment, communication, teamwork, resilience and, of course, humour.
To celebrate the end of an era, the squad are hoping to go out with one final hurrah: a tour to Holland next year. They have kicked off their fundraising with a Christmas raffle and extend a big thank you to everyone in the community for their support: Specsavers, J Autos, Tesco, JL Autos, The Entertainer, Kings Gym, Cuts and Clippers, Kitchen Royale to name but a few.
But there is still a long way to go and the team needs help! If you would like to help Crawley U18s achieve their goal with a donation or sponsorship, please contact them via [email protected].
