Coming of age for Crawley RFC Under-18s

Crawley Rugby Club Under-18s are finding their last season playing together character building to say the least. Broken fingers, ankles, collar bones and various tears and pulled muscles: the physio bench is definitely seeing some action.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first half of the season has probably been the toughest the boys have faced in their ten-year journey. That journey naturally finishes at the end of the current campaign, with the older boys moving into senior rugby and the younger boys staying at U18s for another season.

And what a journey it’s been! The camaraderie between the players, parents and coaching staff has been phenomenal and that has shown on the pitch with the boys learning commitment, communication, teamwork, resilience and, of course, humour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the end of an era, the squad are hoping to go out with one final hurrah: a tour to Holland next year. They have kicked off their fundraising with a Christmas raffle and extend a big thank you to everyone in the community for their support: Specsavers, J Autos, Tesco, JL Autos, The Entertainer, Kings Gym, Cuts and Clippers, Kitchen Royale to name but a few.

Crawley Rugby Club Under-18s

But there is still a long way to go and the team needs help! If you would like to help Crawley U18s achieve their goal with a donation or sponsorship, please contact them via [email protected].

If you’re interested in playing rugby at a real community club – from minis to seniors, boys, girls, men’s, women’s and wheelchair rugby, visit www.crawleyrfc.com