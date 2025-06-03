Convincing victory for The Green
Last Sunday The Green's men's second team entertained the Southdown second team from Lewes in a Division 3 fixture of the Sussex Tennis National League.
The first round of singles saw Dominic Heavens win 6-3, 7-6, Stuart Clode won 6-3, 6-3, and Huxley Robinson Butler won 6-3, 6-1, the only loss being Ed Money’s rubber. In the ensuing doubles Huxley partnered Stuart and defeated the opposition by 6-7, 7-5 and 10-6 in the championship tie-break whilst Ed partnered Rod Pavek and won 6-3, 4-6, 10-4.
This meant that the final match result was a 10-2 victory for The Green.
