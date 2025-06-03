Convincing victory for The Green

By Sheila King
Contributor
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 11:57 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 12:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Last Sunday The Green's men's second team entertained the Southdown second team from Lewes in a Division 3 fixture of the Sussex Tennis National League.

The first round of singles saw Dominic Heavens win 6-3, 7-6, Stuart Clode won 6-3, 6-3, and Huxley Robinson Butler won 6-3, 6-1, the only loss being Ed Money’s rubber. In the ensuing doubles Huxley partnered Stuart and defeated the opposition by 6-7, 7-5 and 10-6 in the championship tie-break whilst Ed partnered Rod Pavek and won 6-3, 4-6, 10-4.

This meant that the final match result was a 10-2 victory for The Green.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to our website and use the Contact Us feature.

Related topics:SouthdownLewes
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice