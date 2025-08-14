Cooden Beach Golf Club hosts Captains Charity Day

The Captains 2025 Charity day was recently held at Cooden Beach Golf Club.

Eighty players played a Texas Scramble in a glorious day of sunshine.

Nearest the pins where on all par three's and a pro challenge of beat the pro nearest the pin on the 14th hole and nearest the line on the 10th hole.

They all took welcome refreshments at the halfway house before a raffle and auction dinner compared by the famous Adger Brown, a comedian, after dinner speaker and charity auctioneer, which raised an amazing £14,000 for the St Michael's Hospice.

Results were as follows:

1 Aidan Owen Diane Owen Kevin Owen, 2 Richard Harris, Vanessa Harris, Mick Lane and Margaret Painter, 3 Jay Lorton, Lindsay Lorton, Lindsey Waite and Robert Waite.