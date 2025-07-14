Cool customer Arnold steers Lewes St Michaels to victory in the heat

Lewes St Michaels made it three wins on the trot with a hard-fought home victory over Robertsbridge.

Lewes St Michaels scored 190-7 then bowled out Robertsbridge for 149 to win by 41 runs in the Sussex Division 8 East clash.

The visitors elected to field first, despite sub-tropical conditions. No-one put in more of a shift in the heat than Saints wicketkeeper and opening bat Richard Arnold, who spent the entire duration of the match clad in pads and gloves.

In an epic feat of endurance, Arnold batted out the full 40 overs, top-scoring with 57 not out.

Lewes Saint Michaels ran out winners

Fellow opener James Sale (17) got the hosts off to a flier with some well-struck boundaries and Naimat Zafary upped the ante with 25, despite having to navigate some excellent bowling from Tom Hoad (2-41) and Robert Geany (2-43).

Just as the home side's innings seemed to be faltering, Shrey Nilvarna strode to the middle and made an instant impact; his counter-attacking 40 changing the complexion of the match. Debutant Peter Thomas (6) was unlucky to be run out afer a bright start and Matt Piller (10 n.o.) added some handy runs in the final over to leave LSM on an above par 190, on a variable track.

Having carried his bat, Richard 'Dizzy' Arnold, was on the verge of living up to his nickname again, needing to douse himself in cold water and guzzling a gallon of juice before strapping on his keeping garb and returning to the field after the Brewers Arms-provided teas.

However, other than his crimson complexion beneath the hemet, there was little sign of fatigue as the perma-padded Arnold put in another fine display behind the stumps, taking two smart catches.

Richard Arnold batting

Nilvarna (1-21) struck early to remove Matthew Wilkinson. Robertsbridge's James Pexton (22) looked dangerous before succumbing to a Matthew Piller (1-39) delivery. Steve Tooke (17), James Brightman (17) and Sam Wilkinson 27) all batted with skill and composure, adding damaging runs, with the hosts' total starting to look more chaseable total than it first appeared.

Spinner George Scott brought much-needed calm to the St Michaels defence; the batting side struggling with his beautifully-flighted deliveries, and he was rewarded with 2-28; Peter Thomas taking a good catch.

Captain Pratik Patel (3-32) took the game by the scruff, taking two excellent wickets, bowling seam-up in his first spell, before coming back to bowl spin and taking another caught and bowled to dent the visitors' prospects.

Saints were wary of a fightback from the tail, with Tom Hoad (13no) looking assured. They needn't have feared though, as Naimat Zafary (3-32) bowled with ice in his veins to polish off the final three wickets and seal the win for the Lewesians.

Action at the Convent Field

MoM, sponsored by Stewart Hunt Chartered Accountants: Richard Arnold - in a game that featured a number of excellent individual performances, his stood out. He was involved in every ball of the match.