'Country is a mess' - Tennis ace Jamie Murray hits out at 'joke' train ticket cost to Eastbourne

Even British tennis star Jamie Murray is feeling the impact of the cost of living crisis ahead of his appearance at the Eastbourne Tennis.

Murray, 37, is in doubles action at Devonshire Park today as he and his playing partner Michael Venus of New Zealand take on Croatian duo Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic on court two later today.

Murray – the older brother of former British No1 Andy Murray – travelled down from London last night for today's match but the cost of the train ticket provided the first shock of the tournament for the seven-time Grand Slam winner.

"£34.60 for an off peak train ticket on a Sunday evening from London to Eastbourne is a joke. Country is a mess," tweeted the Glasgow born player. It’s a sentiment many regular commuters from Eastbourne to London can sympathise with.

Should Murray win the doubles tournament in Eastbourne this week, he stands to win £32,661 – which should help cover the £34.60 cost of travel.

Murray is a doubles specialist and has enjoyed a fine career in the game and – according to Wikipedia – has won prize money totalling $6,141,850.

In the mixed doubles he has previously triumphed at the 2007 Wimbledon Championships with Jelena Janković. He also took the SW19 title again in 2017 and the US Open, with Martina Hingis. 2018 and 2019 saw him take the US Open crown with Bethanie Mattek-Sands, while in the men's doubles he has won the Australian Open and US Open in 2016, with Bruno Soares.

The 2023 Rothesay International Eastbourne tennis tournament is held at Devonshire Park and runs from Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 June, with the main draw from Monday 26 June to Saturday 1 July.