It was the second round of the Gilbert Print Plate, a Seniors’ Sussex County Knock-Out competition, for the Horsham Seniors.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a tough contest in which they played exceptionally well to draw against West Sussex. This led to a play-off and after a promising start from Ian Cherriman, the team captain and Alistair Tuck, the match sadly resulted in a loss for Horsham.

The team have put in a great deal of commitment and enthusiasm in this competition and thanks go especially to Ian Cherriman who has organised and managed it again this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later in the week,despite the apocalyptic weather forecast the friendly inter-club match between Horsham and Gatton Manor GC, at Horsham, managed to be concluded with mostly light rain and just the occasional heavy shower.

The Wednesday winning team of Bob Symonds, Jim White and Nigel Hills

Gatton Manor GC won 4-2 after a round played in good spirit and well-matched golf. Appreciation going to Nigel Croy, who stepped in at the last minute, and Keith MacGregor, who lost their match by only one hole, missing a draw by a whisker.

The pressure was off for the weekly Horsham Seniors competition as they enjoyed a Waltz 123 format where all the members of a team of three contribute to the final score. The total is determined by adding together one score from hole 1, two from hole 2 and all three from hole 3, repeating the process over the 18 holes.

The winners on Tuesday were Colin Kimber, Andrew Gunning and Steve Fisher on 82 points and second were Sarah Moloney, John Wrighton and Lawrence Hughes with 81 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wednesday winners on 88 points, and 13 points ahead of the following group, were Bob Symonds, Jim White and Nigel Hills, with Rod Gale, Derek Shadbolt and Graham Angell coming in second, scoring 75 points.