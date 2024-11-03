Crawley boxers shine in first home show of the season

Fight fans were treated to a blistering afternoon of action as Crawley Boxing Club kicked off their season in style at the Goffs Park Social Club.

Eight Crawley boxers were on show from the Three Bridges based club against regional opposition –and did not disappoint.

Big Ukrainian powerhouse Roman Radchenko made his eagerly awaited debut at youth super-heavyweight. The 18-year-old announced his explosive arrival onto the UK amateur scene with apoints win against the previously unbeaten Archie Fawcett of Fighters Republic gym of Slough.

Some big shots from Roman rocked his opponent and he was a deserved winner.

Mo Hassine gives it his all against Brighton's Taif Simouni

Kegan Begg started his amateur career with a well deserved win against the previously unbeaten Theo Scott of Brighton’s Fishersgate club at 54kg. The Southgate 14 year-old has developed well after competing in two previous skills no decision contests and now tucks that much sought after win under his belt.

Crawley Down teenager Alfie Brand got his boxing career off to a flying start in an entertaining no-decision skills bout to kick off proceedings at 71kg. The ever present Brand has been a revelation in the gym – losing 30 kilogrammes in weight in his desire to compete in the ring. A more dedicated boxer would be hard to find.

Alfie took on Charles Brietenfield of Grafters Boxing club in Farnborough and after three hard rounds both boxers had their hands raised as an introduction to what is known as the hardest game.

Senior Ethan Harris lost to Brighton and Hove’s Lloyd Jenkins at 71kg in his first bout in the UK. . A slow start punished the Crawley based Canadian and despite picking up the pace towards the end it was not enough to get the nod.

Ethan Harris was unlucky to lose his bout against Lloyd Jenkins of Brighton.

Max Davie suffered a first round stoppage when he came up against the big hitting Daniel Nubour of London’s Dale Youth. Unable to get started, an early barrage rocked Davie. Further pressure sawthe Crawley man drop to one knee leaving referee John Green no option but to wave it off.

Josh Waghorn put in a confident performance which belied his age and experience when he beat Lorenzo Narcissi of Whitehawk. The Horley teenager overpowered his rival and landed the better shots to take the win.

Owais Khan, 17, made it an impressive five wins in six bouts when he got the decision against a determined opponent in Bertie Stocker from East Brighton. Khan showed some silky skills on the way to the win.

Senior Mo Hassine put in his usual barnstorming performance in a show closer that had the crowd on their feet. Mo took on this season’s southern counties development champion Saif Timouni from Brighton and Hove and both men weren’t shy in going toe to toe and landing their bombs.It was a shame there had to be a winner but it was the Brighton man who nicked it by the closest of margins.