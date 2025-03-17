Crawley boxing star Minter just falls short in Southern Counties debut

By Rees HOPCRAFT
Contributor
Published 17th Mar 2025, 13:38 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 14:36 BST
Crawley boxing star Archie Minter was edged out of the closest of contests when he represented the Southern Counties vs the Royal Navy.

Minter faced off against Able Seaman Eccles in the 66kg bout at HMS Collingwood in Fareham, Hampshire.

The first round got off to a flying start with Minter chasing his opponent, landing body shots and right hands that found their target.

In round two the Southgate teenager allowed himself to get picked off by the elusive Eccles who spent the bout on the back foot.

Archie Minter prepares to unleash a body shot.placeholder image
The final round was a toe-to-toe affair with a big right hand from Minter drawing gasps from the capacity crowd but it was Eccles who got the nod of the judges on a split decision.

While the Southern Counties team won the tie 4-2 Minter gained a consolation when he and his opponent were awarded the bout of the night trophy.

