Crawley boy Aarav Ghanshala crowned National U8 Chess Champion in remarkable debut year

In an inspiring story of talent, determination, and rapid progress, 8-year-old Aarav Ghanshala, from Crawley, has won the Under-8 National Chess Championship, held on 13th July 2025 at the prestigious English Junior Chess Organisation (EJCOA) National Youth Finals in Nottingham.

What makes Aarav’s achievement extraordinary is that he only began playing chess in November 2024, yet in just eight months he has risen to the very top of his age group nationally. Competing against the strongest young players from across the country, Aarav demonstrated exceptional skill, composure, and strategic thinking throughout the tournament, ultimately claiming the title of Top Boy Under-8.

This is not the first time Aarav has made his community proud. Earlier this year, he was honoured with the Crawley Community Award 2025 for Sporting Achievement, recognising his outstanding dedication and success in sports at such a young age.

Another standout moment in his journey came when Aarav had the rare opportunity to play a friendly game against International Master Andrew Martin, a well-known figure in the chess world. Incredibly, Aarav managed to hold Andrew Martin to a draw, earning praise and admiration from the International Master himself. Aarav describes this encounter as one of his proudest achievements so far.

Speaking after his national victory in Nottingham, Aarav said:

“I started playing because I thought it would be fun — and now I love it! I practiced every day and just wanted to keep getting better. Winning the trophy and drawing with Andrew Martin feels amazing!”

Aarav goal is to become youngest grand master of the world

Family, friends, and his school have all expressed immense pride in Aarav’s hard work and accomplishments. His parents credit his rapid improvement to his passion for learning and his ability to stay focused under pressure.

The EJCOA Finals are considered one of the most important events in the junior chess calendar, showcasing the brightest young talents in the UK. Aarav’s triumph, alongside his Crawley Community Award and his memorable draw with an International Master, has not only put him on the national chess map but also serves as an inspiration to other young players in the community.

This string of achievements marks the beginning of what promises to be a bright sporting career for Aarav. As he continues to develop his skills, the local community and his school look forward to supporting him in future tournaments and cheering him on as he sets his sights even higher.

