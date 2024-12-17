Crawley club wins 2024 Sussex Teams Lifesaving Championships

Crawley Town Life Saving Club successfully ended their 2024 session by convincingly winning the Sussex Teams Lifesaving Championships held at the Majestic Windlesham school pool. The team comprising Amy Newnham, Emily Kent, Asier Lopez and captain Martin Schofield won 5 out of the 6 events comprising a challenging team SERC, March, Obstacle, Line, Mankind Carry and Medley relays.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawley Town used the championships to successfully bring up to speed two of its latest members Amy and Emily. This was no “walk in the park” as they had to come from behind to beat their local rivals Beacon who had entered both an “A” and “B” team in the senior championships by less than a second in the three swimming relays.

Crawley Towns reserve Freddie Cohea at the last minute kindly offered to help Beacon LSC when one of their junior team members was forced to withdraw just prior to the start of the competition. Despite this being Freddies first competitive county event, he confidently took on the role of captain to lead his team to bronze medals in the junior championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last performances of the 2024 season came from brother and sister Asier and Amaia Lopez when they were invited to take part in the Spanish Championships held in Alicante, Spain by the local Alicante team. While Amaia maintained the form she brought back from this years World Championships in Australia, Asier continued his improvement with a dramatic 6 second personal best in the 200m Super Life4saver setting a time that would have potentially given GBR a top eight placing in the Youth category in this event. In addition, he also lowered his 100m Manikin Carry with Fins time by a second..

CTLSCTeam

Over the same weekend Crawley Town’s Martin Schofield and Jacob Goodall travelled to the Netherlands with the specific aim of establishing a new World record in the Open Speed Line throw at the prestigious Orang Cup which attracts entries from around the globe including South Africa, Australia and Hong Kong. A frustrating venue change from Eindhoven to Rotterdam did not favour the throwers due to sight boards mounted at the ends of the pool, so all found themselves needing to take at least one extra coil thus adding between 1 to 2 seconds to their times meaning on this occasion a record shot was not achievable.

Crawley Town Lifesavers will now take a well earnt Christmas break before they start their preparation for next years three National Pool Championships. So, if you want to be part of the CTLSC 2025 team, please come and join us on a Tuesday evening at K2 between 8.00 and 10.00pm. Crawley Town LSC takes this opportunity to wish its supporters a very Merry Christmas.