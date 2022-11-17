Crawley Poppy Day golf match raises more than £2,000

Members of a Crawley golf course teed off on November 14 in aid of the Poppy Appeal – and raised more than £2,000.

Joanne Dowzer (centre) presenting the winners of the Ladies competition with their prizes together with Andrew Ross, captain of Cottesmore Veterans.

A Poppy Day Texas Scramble, one of the highlights of the Cottesmore Golf Club Veterans Section year, was held on behalf of the Royal British Legion.

The popular annual event was originally set up in 2000 by Cottesmore’s late President, Paddy Dowzer, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

The club were honoured to welcome Paddy’s widow, Joanne, who kindly agreed to present this year’s winners with their prizes.

Members were also delighted to welcome 12 veterans from the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment who joined 100 members from the Men’s, Ladies and Vets sections to play in the event.

Teams of three competed in two separate competitions held over the Griffin and Phoenix courses in overcast but dry conditions.

The overall winners on the Griffin were Jon Ford, Hilton Cloete and Iain McKay, this year’s Men’s captain, with a net score of 59 on countback from Ricky Ripley, Anthony Aston and Allen Finch. In third place, with a net 60 and making a spirited defence of their title, were last year’s winners, Russell Jacob, Phil Arber and Stephen Whittaker.

On the nine-hole Phoenix the winners of the Men’s competition were Matthew Rogerson, Bob Dowdall and Bill Murie with a net 31.