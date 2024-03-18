Crawley runners stay on track with sports grant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Runner, Mark James, secured a Team Sport Award from his employer UK Power Networks to support training and a fun run at his local running club, Crawley Run Crew.

Mark, a manager in income management, based in Hazelwick Avenue, Crawley, started running with Crawley Run Crew a year ago, loved it and wanted to show his support. The sports award scheme encourages staff to volunteer in the community, support grassroots sport, promote healthy living, teamwork and develop sports opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark said: “This was the first time I had applied for a Team Sport Award and the club welcomed UK Power Networks’ support with open arms. The club is financed through membership fees and occasional grants, so they are reliant on our members.

Crawley Run Crew has received a Team Sport Award from UK Power Networks.

“I really enjoy running with the club and wanted to give something back. Before joining the crew, I was running on my own in the evening and didn’t enjoy it. Now I’m running with a friendly and enthusiastic bunch of runners, and it rubs off.

“You can run on your own, but it’s so much better in a group chatting. The fitness is great too and you notice how much better you feel, that’s a genuine benefit. When I started running, I wanted to get it over with, but I began trying to beat my time and got the bug!”

Shelley Meyern, chair of Crawley Run Crew, said: “Support from organisations such as UK Power Networks goes a long way in helping community clubs like ours to provide for our members. The track is a key attraction for our training sessions but is a big outlay and we really appreciate the grant we have been given. It has also supported our recent ‘Run Your Heart Out’ fun run which attracted 500 people to Crawley from across West Sussex.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of community and sports groups have benefited from UK Power Networks’ grants since the scheme was set up. During 2023, 104 teams benefited from a share in £30,600 which provided a welcome boost during the cost of living crisis.