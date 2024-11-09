Crawley Town opinion: a brilliant week of Reds progress made under Crawley's new manager Rob Elliott

Crawley Town fan Steve Herbert gives his thoughts on a week of two draws for Reds.

What a brilliant week of Reds progress made under Crawley's new manager Rob Elliott. Firstly a last minute FA Cup winner against National League side Maidenhead United the week before was followed up by two exceptional performances in the bread and butter of the League against two clubs that up until recently were miles ahead of Crawley Town football club when it comes to football league status. Firstly to all those that travelled up to Burton Albion last Tuesday night and I know for a fact over a hundred of you did. Your presence certainly didn't go unnoticed by the team.

A superb performance was put in by an injury ravaged Reds side, of whom certainly dominated proceedings in the early stages and then went on to control the second half of the game of which a win was the only likely outcome, if only Panutche Camara had had his shooting boots on. Foiled not only once but twice by the brewers keeper in the closing stages, the three points never materialised. A point though was very much a welcome bonus, of which was quickly doubled by yet another brilliant display from the boys just a few days later.

To take a 1-0 lead against the might of the terriers is one thing, but to do it again to regain the lead is quite something else. Unfortunately the last bit of luck wasn't with us on this occasion and the giants of Huddersfield Town from the Premier League and last season's Championship were able to respond once again. What it does mean though is we have a set of players at this level that are ready to stand up and be counted, just like I expect all of us fans to back them players to the hilt. Because let's get one thing clear from here on in. As much as our increased fan base is a welcomed bonus. Your support is required just as much in the bad times as well!