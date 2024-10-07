Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It wasn't the perfect Rob Elliot start we'd all hoped for on Saturday in the sunshine at Wycombe Wanderers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 1-0 defeat on the road followed a brace of 2-0 home defeats under the guidance of caretaker manager Ben Gladwin, who has since left to become part of Scott Lindsey's coaching team at MK Dons.

All three defeats have been very similar with Reds playing some brilliant possession based football, winning plaudits from opposition fans, but unfortunately without that killer instinct in front of goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the inside of the post from Ronan Darcy against Mansfield and the underside of the cross bar against Wycombe from Harry Forester will tell you just how close Crawley have come to scoring. Had either of those chances gone in, we'd of almost certainly picked up some points in the past ten days.

The away end at Wycombe | Picture: Steve Herbert

But unfortunately they didn't, and our last three games since Scott's departure as manager reads played three, lost three, scored none, conceded five.

As new manager Rob Elliott pointed out in his post Wycombe Wanderers interview, we are not a million miles away from us really clicking into gear. I for one believe him, and I think it's in all our interests to get behind the new gaffer and his players so we can all experience that winning feeling once again.

What was really impressive at Wycombe was the support on the road yet again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four hundred and eight Reds fans in attendance is superb support for a club our size and it really does make you proud to see how much our fan base is growing this season. Long may the numbers continue to grow both at home and away! #COYR