Crawley Town sold their number 9, Tom Nichols to relegation rivals Gillingham last week despite having registered the joint fourth most assists in League Two this season. Meanwhile, the Reds’ joint top scorer, Ashley Nadesan isn’t expected to return from injury until the beginning of February.
Dom Telford, who signed for Crawley in the summer from Newport, is currently level on goals with Nadesan (6) and is the clubs most experienced and successful striker available.
When asked if he feels this is his moment to take responsibility of Crawley’s attack, Telford said, “100% yeah. You’ve got to step up, be a man and be held accountable. I feel like I’ve been doing that in recent weeks.”
Telford has scored three goals in his last two games since the shock departure of Matthew Etherington as manager, after only 34 days in charge.
“When you look at some of the injuries we’ve got, they are big players,” added Telford. “But I don’t really read into that too much because at the end of the day, it’s down to that 11 versus 11 on the Saturday.”
SEE ALSO 'I’ve had some great memories and special moments' - Fan favourite departs Crawley Town after six years of service
Telford finished last season as League Two’s top scorer with 25 goals from 37 games. Although his five league goals at the half-way point doesn’t point towards his previous track record, the 26-year-old will look to continue his strong form in his first game under new manager, Scott Lindsey this Saturday.
“I think if I look back on the games, there’s been some where I’ve not had any chances or opportunities. That’s difficult for me because that’s what I thrive on, and I need those chances to score. Luckily, the style of play under the new gaffer is exciting, has loads of crosses into the box, positive forward runs and I think that could really benefit me going forward.”
At the start of the season, Telford seemed to struggle under Kevin Betsy, who’s system suited a more possession-based team, rather than the fast-paced side that the former Stoke City man excelled within at Newport. Despite not scoring as much as he’d like this season however, those who watch Telford will often catch a glimpse of the talent Crawley’s number 19 possesses.