Dom Telford has said he’s ready to ‘step up’ as Crawley Town’s main man after the sale of their number 9 and long-term injury to joint top-scorer.

Dom Telford, who signed for Crawley in the summer from Newport, is currently level on goals with Nadesan (6) and is the clubs most experienced and successful striker available.

When asked if he feels this is his moment to take responsibility of Crawley’s attack, Telford said, “100% yeah. You’ve got to step up, be a man and be held accountable. I feel like I’ve been doing that in recent weeks.”

Reds striker Dom Telford

Telford has scored three goals in his last two games since the shock departure of Matthew Etherington as manager, after only 34 days in charge.

“When you look at some of the injuries we’ve got, they are big players,” added Telford. “But I don’t really read into that too much because at the end of the day, it’s down to that 11 versus 11 on the Saturday.”

Telford finished last season as League Two’s top scorer with 25 goals from 37 games. Although his five league goals at the half-way point doesn’t point towards his previous track record, the 26-year-old will look to continue his strong form in his first game under new manager, Scott Lindsey this Saturday.

“I think if I look back on the games, there’s been some where I’ve not had any chances or opportunities. That’s difficult for me because that’s what I thrive on, and I need those chances to score. Luckily, the style of play under the new gaffer is exciting, has loads of crosses into the box, positive forward runs and I think that could really benefit me going forward.”