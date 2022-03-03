12 players who will help Sussex fans take interest in The Hundred

Cricket’s newest format divided opinion when it was launched amid a blaze of fireworks last summer.

In terms of the interest it attracted and the revenue it brought in, it was hailed as a huge success. So it’s no surprise to see that bosses have gone with the ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ line in keeping to a very similar format for the 2022 renewal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex fans probably have mixed feelings about it. They are not one of the host counties so have missed out on much of the fame and fortune that comes with such a role.

George Garton in Southern Brave action in 2021 / Picture: Getty

But plenty of their players were involved last year in both the men’s and women’s competitions and did their profiles no harm with some star performances.

And it’s set to be the same story this year with a number of Sussex players involved with their nearest team, the Ageas Bowl-based Southern Brave, men’s winners last year, and other franchises.

Now that teams have announced their retained lists for the 2022 Hundred, we can reveal a total of 12 Sussex players were retained across five franchises.

They are as follows:

Southern Brave

Carla Rudd

Danni Wyatt

George Garton

Jofra Archer

Paige Scholfield

Tara Norris

Tymal Mills

Birmingham Phoenix

Georgia Elwiss

Manchester Originals

Ollie Robinson

Trent Rockets

Rashid Khan

London Spirit

Freya Davies

Ravi Bopara

Other Sussex players may yet get into one of the squads.

The men’s squads will fill their remaining slots at The Hundred Draft on March 30, where they will take turns to pick from the hundreds of domestic and international cricketers expected to sign up in search of earning a place in the competition.

New signings, domestic and overseas, will be announced by the women’s side on the same day, including any England women’s stars who have signed for a new team in 2022.