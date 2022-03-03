12 players who will help Sussex fans take interest in The Hundred

Cricket’s newest format divided opinion when it was launched amid a blaze of fireworks last summer.
In terms of the interest it attracted and the revenue it brought in, it was hailed as a huge success. So it’s no surprise to see that bosses have gone with the ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ line in keeping to a very similar format for the 2022 renewal.
Sussex fans probably have mixed feelings about it. They are not one of the host counties so have missed out on much of the fame and fortune that comes with such a role.
But plenty of their players were involved last year in both the men’s and women’s competitions and did their profiles no harm with some star performances.
And it’s set to be the same story this year with a number of Sussex players involved with their nearest team, the Ageas Bowl-based Southern Brave, men’s winners last year, and other franchises.
Now that teams have announced their retained lists for the 2022 Hundred, we can reveal a total of 12 Sussex players were retained across five franchises.
They are as follows:
Southern Brave
Carla Rudd
Danni Wyatt
George Garton
Jofra Archer
Paige Scholfield
Tara Norris
Tymal Mills
Birmingham Phoenix
Georgia Elwiss
Manchester Originals
Ollie Robinson
Trent Rockets
Rashid Khan
London Spirit
Freya Davies
Ravi Bopara
Other Sussex players may yet get into one of the squads.
The men’s squads will fill their remaining slots at The Hundred Draft on March 30, where they will take turns to pick from the hundreds of domestic and international cricketers expected to sign up in search of earning a place in the competition.
New signings, domestic and overseas, will be announced by the women’s side on the same day, including any England women’s stars who have signed for a new team in 2022.
For the first time, both men’s and women’s sides will be able to select an additional fourth overseas player in an overseas Wildcard Draft in June. Teams will still only be able to field three overseas players in their playing XI.