14 photos as Jofra Archer and Joel Garner are star guests at Horsham CC’s Caribbean Day

He was there to play for their Invitation XI against his Barbadian countrymen in the annual event at the Cricketfield Road Ground on Sunday. And the pace had ace had good news for England fans looking forward to the upcoming World Cup, which takes place in India in October and November. Archer, beset by injury setbacks in recent times, said: “I am determined to play for England in the World Cup!” Sussex’s former Horsham and Middleton bowler has had a string of injury setbacks sibce bursting on to the scene.