14 photos as Jofra Archer and Joel Garner are star guests at Horsham CC’s Caribbean Day

Horsham Cricket Club were delighted to welcome back England superstar Jofra Archer, recovering from injury, on their annual Caribbean Day – writes Martin Read.
By Steve Bone
Published 7th Sep 2023, 13:14 BST

He was there to play for their Invitation XI against his Barbadian countrymen in the annual event at the Cricketfield Road Ground on Sunday. And the pace had ace had good news for England fans looking forward to the upcoming World Cup, which takes place in India in October and November. Archer, beset by injury setbacks in recent times, said: “I am determined to play for England in the World Cup!” Sussex’s former Horsham and Middleton bowler has had a string of injury setbacks sibce bursting on to the scene.

The sun-baked Horsham crowd of 3,000, circling the ground amid the marquees, greatly enjoyed Bajan food, refreshments and music while West Indian cricket legend Joel Garner watched on. Barbados batted first, making 138 all out, Archer alternating between left and right arm spinners during his overs, with Horsham cruising to victory by four wickets with12 balls to spare, courtesy of a belligerent unbeaten 86 from West Indian international Keon Harding.

Horsham Cricket Club’s Chris Shambrook told the County Times: “This has been a fantastic day at the club and its been wonderful to see so many families revelling in the glorious weather.” Sponsor Ian Dockreay of Equator Learning and Travel Uni added: “It’s been a really great fun day.”

Photo: Theo Dockreay

Photo: Theo Dockreay

Photo: Theo Dockreay

Photo: Theo Dockreay

