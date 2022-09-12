22 pictures from Horsham CC's Barbados Day

Edit Account-Sign Out
Scenes from Horsham Cricket Club's successful and packed end-of-season Barbados Day

The end of the cricket season was marked at Horsham CC by a Barbados Day.

By Steve Bone
Monday, 12th September 2022, 9:02 am
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 9:08 am

A huge crowd was at Cricket Field Road for the annual event, which featured a T20 match between a Horsham XI and a team from Barbados, accompanied by a Bajan steel band, rum cocktails, food aplenty and much more. Check out Clare Turnbull’s pictures from the occasion – held on September 4 – on this page and the ones linked.

Photo: Clare Turnbull

Photo: Clare Turnbull

Photo: Clare Turnbull

Photo: Clare Turnbull

