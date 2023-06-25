24 pictures as Findon CC go top of Sussex League Division 3 West with win over Steyning CC

Findon are top of Division 3 West of the Sussex League after a two-wicket win at home to Steyning.

Steyning batted first and Nathan Tyler with 41 and Christopher Barnett with 42 not out got them to 173-9, with Jabe Rogers taking 4-23 and Brad Bridson 3-47.

The reply was a tricky one but Felix Jordan’s unbeaten 43 underpinned it and the hosts won by two wickets, with 4-27 from Hwyel Jones and Gary Mockford’s 3-34 not enough to swing it Steyning’s way.

Steyning are third – only two points behind second-placed Ifield and four behind the new leaders.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and those linked and get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald and West Sussex County Times on Thursday.

1 . Findon CC v Steyning CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg Findon CC host Steyning CC in the Sussex Cricket League Division 3 West Photo: Stephen Goodger

2 . Findon CC v Steyning CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (25).jpeg Findon CC host Steyning CC in the Sussex Cricket League Division 3 West Photo: Stephen Goodger

3 . Findon CC v Steyning CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (24).jpeg Findon CC host Steyning CC in the Sussex Cricket League Division 3 West Photo: Stephen Goodger

4 . Findon CC v Steyning CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (23).jpeg Findon CC host Steyning CC in the Sussex Cricket League Division 3 West Photo: Stephen Goodger

Next Page Page 1 of 6