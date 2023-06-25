NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Findon CC host Steyning CC in the Sussex Cricket League Division 3 WestFindon CC host Steyning CC in the Sussex Cricket League Division 3 West
Findon CC host Steyning CC in the Sussex Cricket League Division 3 West

24 pictures as Findon CC go top of Sussex League Division 3 West with win over Steyning CC

Findon are top of Division 3 West of the Sussex League after a two-wicket win at home to Steyning.
By Steve Bone
Published 25th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST

Steyning batted first and Nathan Tyler with 41 and Christopher Barnett with 42 not out got them to 173-9, with Jabe Rogers taking 4-23 and Brad Bridson 3-47.

The reply was a tricky one but Felix Jordan’s unbeaten 43 underpinned it and the hosts won by two wickets, with 4-27 from Hwyel Jones and Gary Mockford’s 3-34 not enough to swing it Steyning’s way.

Steyning are third – only two points behind second-placed Ifield and four behind the new leaders.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and those linked and get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald and West Sussex County Times on Thursday.

Findon CC host Steyning CC in the Sussex Cricket League Division 3 West

1. Findon CC v Steyning CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg

Findon CC host Steyning CC in the Sussex Cricket League Division 3 West Photo: Stephen Goodger

Findon CC host Steyning CC in the Sussex Cricket League Division 3 West

2. Findon CC v Steyning CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (25).jpeg

Findon CC host Steyning CC in the Sussex Cricket League Division 3 West Photo: Stephen Goodger

Findon CC host Steyning CC in the Sussex Cricket League Division 3 West

3. Findon CC v Steyning CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (24).jpeg

Findon CC host Steyning CC in the Sussex Cricket League Division 3 West Photo: Stephen Goodger

Findon CC host Steyning CC in the Sussex Cricket League Division 3 West

4. Findon CC v Steyning CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (23).jpeg

Findon CC host Steyning CC in the Sussex Cricket League Division 3 West Photo: Stephen Goodger

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Sussex League