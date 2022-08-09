Action from Roffey's draw at Horsham, which kept Roffey on top of the Sussex Premier League and Horsham third | Pictures: Nick Evans, Clare Turnbull and Jenny Willis Photography

24 pictures as Horsham CC take on Roffey CC in Sussex Premier League

It was honours even when Sussex Premier League leaders Roffey CC visited third-placed neighbours Horsham CC.

By Steve Bone
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 12:35 pm

Neither side quite grasped their opportunities in a close fought, battling draw that kept the big, basking crowd entertained. The draw means Roffey remain leaders, now with 327 points – just two clear from chasing East Grinstead, with Horsham still third - on 300. Read Martin Read's full report from the derby in the County Times - out on Thursday -but meantime see pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked, taken by Nick Evans, Jenny Willis and Clare Turnbull

