25 pictures from Goring CC v Horsham Trinity CC

Oliver Watkins took two wickets and Barnaby Lyons and Aaron Wyatt four each as the home side skittled Trinity for just 58 on Saturday. Rohan Patel top-scored with 13. In reply, Iain Haggart led the way with an unbeaten 29 as Alex Maynard's side got to the target in 21 overs. See pictures from the match by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked. Get the local cricket reports in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.