25 pictures of Worthing win over Burgess Hill in low-scoring thriller

Worthing triumphed in a low-scoring thriller against Burgess Hill in the Sussex Cricket League Division 2 clash on Saturday.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 28th May 2023, 12:46 BST

Burgess Hill won the toss and batted and lost wickets at regular intervals with Giorgio Rigali, Robson Piper, Martyn Swift, Harry Dunn and Harry Merritt-Blann all taking wickets.

Tom Trowbridge top-scored for Burgess Hill with 20. Joe Maskell and Prasansana Jayamanne bit hit 19.

Despite good knocks from Gavin Miles (26), Dean Solway (21) and Nick Ballamy (36) it wasn’t an easy chase for Worthing but they got home in 32nd over with three wickets in hand.

Dan Strange, Toby Munt, Maskell, Jayamanne and Mohammed Qazi all took wickets for Hill.

Worthing currently sit second in the division while Burgess Hill are bottom.

Action from the Sussex Cricket League Division 2 clash between Worthing v Burgess Hill. Picture by Stephen Goodger

1. Worthing v Burgess Hill

Action from the Sussex Cricket League Division 2 clash between Worthing v Burgess Hill. Picture by Stephen Goodger Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from the Sussex Cricket League Division 2 clash between Worthing v Burgess Hill. Picture by Stephen Goodger

2. Worthing v Burgess Hill

Action from the Sussex Cricket League Division 2 clash between Worthing v Burgess Hill. Picture by Stephen Goodger Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from the Sussex Cricket League Division 2 clash between Worthing v Burgess Hill. Picture by Stephen Goodger

3. Worthing v Burgess Hill

Action from the Sussex Cricket League Division 2 clash between Worthing v Burgess Hill. Picture by Stephen Goodger Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from the Sussex Cricket League Division 2 clash between Worthing v Burgess Hill. Picture by Stephen Goodger

4. Worthing v Burgess Hill

Action from the Sussex Cricket League Division 2 clash between Worthing v Burgess Hill. Picture by Stephen Goodger Photo: Stephen Goodger

