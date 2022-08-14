27 pictures as Worthing CC go 35 points clear after beating Billingshurst

Jaimin Chauhan (45) and Thomas Alexander (47) salvaged something from a difficult innings for the visitors, who totalled 161 as Darryl Rebbetts took 4-19 and Shane Felton 2-43. Worthing made fairly light work of the reply and 43 apiece from Rohan Ryan and Rabbetts took them home with seven wickets in hand in less than 40 overs. If Worthing win two of their final three games, they will win the title. See pictures from this win - by Stephen Goodger - on this page and the ones linked.