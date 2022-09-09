275 not out - and Lindfield are marking the occasion

Lindfield CC in action this season

This Saturday they mark an astonishing milestone for any sports club.

It is believed cricket was first played on Lindfield Common in 1747 (though as-yet-unsubstantiated claims say it was earlier) when local landowners raised a side to play similar teams from nearby towns and villages such as Cuckfield and Turners Hill.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Written accounts suggest these games encouraged significant amounts of gambling and revelry among supporters, while it was commonplace for the team managers to hire ‘ringers’ for the matches to ensure a favourable outcome.

The club have come a long way since then and now field four Saturday teams playing in the Sussex League, plus a Sunday XI, several social and T20 sides, a thriving academy of 100-plus children and, more recently, a growing women’s section of more than 40 members, all new to cricket.

Members have been invited to the club’s pavilion to watch a 35-over game against a touring side, Whitchurch CC from Shropshire, followed by an evening of music, food and club awards.

This year, for the first time, Lindfield CC have nominated a charity partner for 2022. Kangaroos is a Mid Sussex charity that supports children and adults with learning disabilities and their families.