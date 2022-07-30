28 pictures from Roffey v Three Bridges in the Sussex Premier League

Action from Three Bridges' visit to Roffey in cricket's Sussex Premier League / Pictures: Mark Dunford

Roffey continued their Sussex Premier League title bid with a three-wicket win at home to Roffey.

By Mark Dunford
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 6:38 pm
Updated Saturday, 30th July 2022, 6:41 pm

Bridges were bowled out for 147, a total Roffey passed with only three wickets down. Get all the Roffey and Horsham CC latest in the County Times on Thusday and news from Three Bridges CC in the Crawley Observer, out Wednesday. Check out Mark Dunford's pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked.

