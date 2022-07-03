29 pictures as Littlehampton stun Worthing in the Sussex Cricket League

Batting first, Harry Dunn's hosts scored 230 all out thanks largely to 49 from Harry Merritt-Blann and 41 from Alex Watkins. Shikha Mehta took 3-44 for Littlehampton. Skipper Askew then scored an unbeaten 117 at just over a run a ball supported by Bradley James (39) and others as the visitors won by eight wickets in a shade over 40 overs. Despite the result Worthing stay top and Littlehampton remain one off the bottom although the men from The Sportsfield are only 10 points behind Billingshurst. See pictures from the game by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked.