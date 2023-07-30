30 pictures as Findon CC beat Billingshurst CC to stay top of table

Findon CC remain two points clear of Steyning CC at the top of Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League after a 46-run win at home to Billingshurst.

Findon were put into bat but 66 from Felix Jordan and Michael Glover’s 31 took them to 223-7 in their 45 overs, with Shakeem Clarke taking 3-40 for the visitors.

Billingshurst were bowled out for 177 in reply despite Isaac Thorneley scoring 82. A superb spell of 4-12 in eight overs by Harrison Grayston helped Findon to the vital win.

See pictures from the match by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked and get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.

