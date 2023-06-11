NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Three Brits missing after boat bursts into flames in Egypt
British woman shot and partner killed by armed intruders
Dog walker ‘lucky to be alive’ after being bitten by a snake
When will heatwave end as Met Office issue more rain & storm warnings
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election
Action from Findon CC v Crawley Eagles CC in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket LeagueAction from Findon CC v Crawley Eagles CC in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League
Action from Findon CC v Crawley Eagles CC in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League

31 photos as Findon CC beat Crawley Eagles CC in the Sussex Cricket League

Findon won by 68 runs at home to Crawley Eagles in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League.
By Steve Bone
Published 11th Jun 2023, 13:51 BST

Findon batted first and some tight bowling from Eagles paceman Bilal Ahmed (5-45) put the visitors on top. Findon were 57-5 – but a century partnership between Matt Glover (49) and Akarshan Arora (55) helped Findon get to 237-7

In the Eagles reply only Razlan Razik with 72 provided any fight as the visitors ended on 169 all out. Bradley Bridson took 3-8 and there were two wickets apiece for Arora and Graham Manser.

Findon are second in the table behind leaders Steyning; Crawley Eagles sit fifth.

Check out Stephen Goodger’s pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked.

Action from Findon CC v Crawley Eagles CC in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League

1. Findon CC v Crawley Eagles CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (20).jpeg

Action from Findon CC v Crawley Eagles CC in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Findon CC v Crawley Eagles CC in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League

2. Findon CC v Crawley Eagles CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (32).jpeg

Action from Findon CC v Crawley Eagles CC in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Findon CC v Crawley Eagles CC in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League

3. Findon CC v Crawley Eagles CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (15).jpeg

Action from Findon CC v Crawley Eagles CC in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Findon CC v Crawley Eagles CC in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League

4. Findon CC v Crawley Eagles CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg

Action from Findon CC v Crawley Eagles CC in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:Sussex Cricket League