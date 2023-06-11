31 photos as Findon CC beat Crawley Eagles CC in the Sussex Cricket League

Findon won by 68 runs at home to Crawley Eagles in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League.

Findon batted first and some tight bowling from Eagles paceman Bilal Ahmed (5-45) put the visitors on top. Findon were 57-5 – but a century partnership between Matt Glover (49) and Akarshan Arora (55) helped Findon get to 237-7

In the Eagles reply only Razlan Razik with 72 provided any fight as the visitors ended on 169 all out. Bradley Bridson took 3-8 and there were two wickets apiece for Arora and Graham Manser.

Findon are second in the table behind leaders Steyning; Crawley Eagles sit fifth.

Check out Stephen Goodger's pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked.

