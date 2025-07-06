32 photos as Worthing CC host Mayfield CC

Mayfield were asked to bat after losing the toss and 66 from Rob Raymond and 50 from Henry Martin were the highlights in their innings of 211 all out.

Giorgio Rigali took 5-87 and there were two wickets apiece for Harry Merritt-Blann and Harry Dunn.

Worthing reached 68-0 in reply but after openers Nick Ballamy and Alex Watkins were out for 33 and 30 respectively, keeper Oliver Kaye (23) was the only othe batsman to make an impression and they were all out for 146 as Jake Vosloo (8-71) produced a superb spell of wicket-taking.

Worthing are down to fifth as a result, Mayfield eighth. Swift’s men are back in action next Saturday at home to the leaders, West Chiltington and Thakeham.

