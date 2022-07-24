32 pictures from Chippingdale CC v Steyning CC

Steyning's 185-8 was built around 52 from Hywel Jones supported by Daniel Bone (38). Oliver Avinou took 2-21 for Chipps. In reply, no one could manage more than Oliver Rozario's 25 and Chipps fell 38 runs short on 147 all out. Jones completed a fine all-round display with 3-21. The result leaves Steyning second behind leaders Worthing and Chipps eighth.