32 pictures from Chippingdale CC v Steyning CC

Steyning won by 38 runs at Chippingdale in division three west of the Sussex League.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 12:57 pm
Updated Sunday, 24th July 2022, 12:59 pm

Steyning's 185-8 was built around 52 from Hywel Jones supported by Daniel Bone (38). Oliver Avinou took 2-21 for Chipps. In reply, no one could manage more than Oliver Rozario's 25 and Chipps fell 38 runs short on 147 all out. Jones completed a fine all-round display with 3-21. The result leaves Steyning second behind leaders Worthing and Chipps eighth.

