34-picture gallery: Littlehampton beat Broadwater to spark survival hope

Broadwater remain bottom but Chippingale fall into the bottom two after Littlehampton's win. Alex Halls scored 68 as Broadwater totalled 199 - Nathan Perry taking 3-40 and Shikha Mehta 3-31. A knock of 73 from Macleod Cox was the highlight of the Littlehampton reply as they got home by two wickets, despite James Horn taking 3.49. All sides have two games left before another season comes to an end in a division in which Worthing are set to win the title and promotion - more on that in the Worthing Herald on Thursday. Check out Stephen Goodger's pictures from Littlehampton-Broadwater on this page and the ones linked.