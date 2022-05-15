34 pictures from Worthing CC's win over Broadwater CC

After losing the toss and being put into bat, Worthing openers Aden-Jay Wood and Gavin Miles started well, putting on 64 runs for the first wicket. Miles (14) was first out, which then brought Rohan Ryan to the crease as he and Wood set about piling on the runs. After reaching his 50, Wood (57) fell tamely before a 50 run partnerships between Ryan (38) and Darryl Rebbetts (33) led the hosts into the final 15 overs with 250 looking on the cards. But after both fell off the bowling of Graham Merritt-Blann, Worthing struggled to push home the initiative. They collapsed from 154-3 to 211 all out.