37 pictures as Worthing CC host Buxted Park CC in the Sussex Cricket League

Sussex Cricket League Division 2 leaders Worthing CC couldn’t force a home win over promotion hopefuls Buxted Park.
By Steve Bone
Published 9th Jul 2023, 14:51 BST

In a low-scoring game, Worthing were all out for 155 after being put in. Nicholas Ballamy scored 31 and Martyn Swift 26 but Arslan Khan (4-21) and Will Sheffield (3-65) made life tough for the top team.

But it was a day for the bowlers and Khan, with 25, was top scorer in the Buxted reply as Harry Dunn rook 6-39 – his third six-wicket haul in the past month or so – to restrict the visitors to 113-8, resulting in a draw.

Worthing stay top but are only 10 points clear of West Chilts and Thakeham, while Buxted Park are fifth but still in the promotion hunt.

Get more local cricket in the Worthing Herald and Sussex Express in the week but in the meantime see Stephen Goodger’s pictures from Worthing v Buxted Park on this page and the ones linked.

