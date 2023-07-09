37 pictures as Worthing CC host Buxted Park CC in the Sussex Cricket League

Sussex Cricket League Division 2 leaders Worthing CC couldn’t force a home win over promotion hopefuls Buxted Park.

In a low-scoring game, Worthing were all out for 155 after being put in. Nicholas Ballamy scored 31 and Martyn Swift 26 but Arslan Khan (4-21) and Will Sheffield (3-65) made life tough for the top team.

But it was a day for the bowlers and Khan, with 25, was top scorer in the Buxted reply as Harry Dunn rook 6-39 – his third six-wicket haul in the past month or so – to restrict the visitors to 113-8, resulting in a draw.

Worthing stay top but are only 10 points clear of West Chilts and Thakeham, while Buxted Park are fifth but still in the promotion hunt.

