37 pictures from Portslade CC v Bolney CC in the Sussex Cricket League
Bolney’s two-wicket win meant they leapfrogged Portslade and now lead them by three points at the top of the table – with both looking good for promotion.
Portslade were put into bat and were grateful to Nathan Lettres for a knock of 47 that took them to 199 all out. Bolney’s best bowler was Ismail Baharami with 4-33.
Bolney reached the target eight men down with a number of batsmen contributing – Michael Gould the top scorer with 33. Lettres completed a fine all-round game by taking 4-39 and was unlucky to be on the losing side.
