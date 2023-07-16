37 pictures from Portslade CC v Bolney CC in the Sussex Cricket League

It was 1st versus 2nd when Portslade welcomed Bolney for a Sussex Cricket League Division 4 East clash – and 2nd ended the day 1st.

Bolney’s two-wicket win meant they leapfrogged Portslade and now lead them by three points at the top of the table – with both looking good for promotion.

Portslade were put into bat and were grateful to Nathan Lettres for a knock of 47 that took them to 199 all out. Bolney’s best bowler was Ismail Baharami with 4-33.

Bolney reached the target eight men down with a number of batsmen contributing – Michael Gould the top scorer with 33. Lettres completed a fine all-round game by taking 4-39 and was unlucky to be on the losing side.

