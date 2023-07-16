NationalWorldTV
37 pictures from Portslade CC v Bolney CC in the Sussex Cricket League

It was 1st versus 2nd when Portslade welcomed Bolney for a Sussex Cricket League Division 4 East clash – and 2nd ended the day 1st.
By Steve Bone
Published 16th Jul 2023, 18:00 BST

Bolney’s two-wicket win meant they leapfrogged Portslade and now lead them by three points at the top of the table – with both looking good for promotion.

Portslade were put into bat and were grateful to Nathan Lettres for a knock of 47 that took them to 199 all out. Bolney’s best bowler was Ismail Baharami with 4-33.

Bolney reached the target eight men down with a number of batsmen contributing – Michael Gould the top scorer with 33. Lettres completed a fine all-round game by taking 4-39 and was unlucky to be on the losing side.

See pictures from them match by Stephen Goodger on this page and those linked and get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald and Mid Sussex Times, out every Thursday

