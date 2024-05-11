The 1st Central Sussex Cricket League is back – with 370 teams across 39 divisions taking part in the world’s largest adult cricket league.

The league season will run until September – and conclude with the annual dinner on Friday, October 25, at The Grand Hotel, Brighton, where team and individual performances will be celebrated.In an exciting development, the league has established a ‘League Support Fund’, which provides financial support for the development of clubs across the county. Some 29 applications from clubs were approved by the League Executive Committee totaling £10,000, which has been invested in supporting the grass roots game.Recreational players will once again get the chance to play at the 1st Central County Ground in Hove, which will host the annual T20 Finals Day on Sunday, September 15. A total of 120 teams will compete in three T20 competitions this summer.The Sussex Cricket Foundation has extended its partnership with 1st Central for another year.The agreement will see 1st Central continue as headline sponsors of the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League and as the Sussex Cricket Foundation’s official roadshow partner.The Sussex Cricket Foundation committed to promoting equitable access to the sport. Everybody, including disadvantaged young people, people with disabilities, people from diverse backgrounds and girls and women who have not traditionally played the sport, is welcome and encouraged to participate.Gary Wallis-Tayler, Community Cricket Director for the Sussex Cricket Foundation said: “1st Central’s financial support has enabled us to create the world’s largest adult cricket league, which continues to grow year on year, giving many people the opportunity to play and access the game."As such, We will be continuing our relationship with 1st Central, a key partner of Sussex Cricket, for another year.“We are looking forward to another successful season on and off the pitch and I would like to wish all of our clubs, players and volunteers well for the summer ahead.”Jo McGowan, Chief People Officer at 1st Central, said: “As an organisation that is proud to put its people first, it’s important for us to support our local communities."We believe that sport, like the workplace, should be accessible for all. The Foundation’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity resonates with our own values."Sussex Cricket enables thousands of people across the county from a broad range of backgrounds to have fun and stay active each year, so we couldn’t be happier to extend our partnership with them for the coming season."Gary Stanley, Chair of the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League, said: “As the league continues to go from strength to strength, we look forward to a great season."Thousands of recreational cricketers, officials, and volunteers across the county can’t wait to put the rain behind them and get started.”