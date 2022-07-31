38 photos from Findon CC v Chichester Priory Park CC

The hosts batted first and racked up 288-7, anchored by a superb knock of 164 from Harry Metters - backed up by a number of supporting innings, chiefy that of Alex Stephens with 63. Matt Geffen toiled away and took 4-72 for CPP. Chi's reply was difficult from the word go and only 35 from Geffen and 32 from Elliot Scott later in the innings got them to 145 as they lost by 143 runs. The result leaves Findon still bottom but now only 31 points adrift of St Peters, while Chichester are sixth. Get all the local cricket in the Worthing Herald and Chichester Observer - both out on Monday - and see pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked, by Stephen Goodger.