38 pictures from Worthing CC's win over Roffey twos

Put in by Roffey, Harry Dunn’s side had a shaky start and were 4-3 before Nathan Schoultz (24), Harry Merritt-Blann (79no) and Dunn himself (40no) gave the scoreboard a more respectable look – 182 all out the total.

Alex Collins took 4-46 for Roffey.

The Roffey reply never got going and despite four batsmen reaching 20, they were all out for 135 – with Dunn taking 3-30 and Schoultz 3-36.

That’s two wins out of three for Worthing, while Roffey are ninth after starting the campaign with three straight defeats.

