38 pictures from Worthing CC's win over Roffey twos

By Steve Bone
Published 25th May 2025, 12:58 BST
Worthing CC are up to sixth in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League after a 47-run win at home to Reffey seconds.

Put in by Roffey, Harry Dunn’s side had a shaky start and were 4-3 before Nathan Schoultz (24), Harry Merritt-Blann (79no) and Dunn himself (40no) gave the scoreboard a more respectable look – 182 all out the total.

Alex Collins took 4-46 for Roffey.

The Roffey reply never got going and despite four batsmen reaching 20, they were all out for 135 – with Dunn taking 3-30 and Schoultz 3-36.

That’s two wins out of three for Worthing, while Roffey are ninth after starting the campaign with three straight defeats.

See pictues from the match by Stephen Goodger on this page and those linked – and get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald and West Sussex County Times, both out on Thursday.

